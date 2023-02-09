Professor Salim Abdool Karim of the Centre for Aids Programme Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not going to end anytime soon. He was speaking at a Regent Business School webinar on pandemic preparedness.

The world-renowned epidemiologist is currently serving on a panel of nine scientists that are advising the World Health Organisation on the pandemic. He has pointed out that COVID variants became progressively more transmissible and that the period between waves has become unpredictable.

Karim has offered pointers on how to live with the virus smartly including being fully vaccinated and keeping up with booster shots.

”You need at least 3 doses. The third dose gives you a high peak of antibodies. The fourth dose or the fifth dose, any more doses you take, the boosters you take, they bring you back up to the level of antibodies you had with your third dose,” says Karim.

Video | No new COVID-19 restrictions yet in South Africa