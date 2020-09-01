Ramaphosa says government will soon be equipped with resources to recover all the money stolen through irregular PPE tenders.

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on law enforcement agencies to immediately begin to ensure that the process of procuring personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the COVID-19 pandemic is followed through.

Ramaphosa has finally managed to successfully push the fight against corruption to the top of the party’s agenda. In an unprecedented and bold move, he led the ANC virtual media briefing on Monday following the party’s historic National Executive Committee’s (NEC) special meeting at the weekend.

He says government will soon be equipped with all the necessary resources to enable it to recover all the money stolen through irregular PPE tenders.

“The NEC notes progress on the measures put in place to deal with corruption related to COVID-19, including to recoup illegally acquired funds. Law enforcement agencies must leave no stone unturned, repeat no stone unturned in dealing with this matter.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers NEC outcomes:

ANC members charged with corruption will be asked to resign

The NEC has endorsed the letter written by Ramaphosa last week, denouncing any acts of corruption by officials deployed in government.

Ramaphosa says the ANC will not tolerate any forms of corruption.