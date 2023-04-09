South Africa has begun proceedings to return convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to the country. He was arrested by Tanzanian police with his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Mozambican national, Zacharia Alberto.

Bester had been serving sentences for murder and rape in Mangaung in the Free State.

Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola told a media briefing on Saturday, that government will be sending a delegation to Tanzania to work with authorities there to fast-track the processes. However, the process may take weeks to conclude.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Bester’s arrest in Tanzania along with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Mozambican national, Zacharia Alberto was a collaborative effort between local authorities and interpol.

Cele says the three were nabbed while on their way to another country from Tanzania and were in possession of several passports with different aliases.

Cele was also addressing a media briefing in Pretoria on Saturday.

“It was a combination of Interpol, crime intelligence, and everybody- directed here. But the people were spotted by the people that are working with South Africa, and they were followed as they leave the hotel- and they were heading for the border of another country. They were leaving Dar es Salaam and they were followed until they were found in Arusha. It was also discovered there, that they have several passports with different names.”

