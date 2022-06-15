The case against three police officers accused of the murder of Nathaniel Julies will resume in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning.

It was adjourned two weeks ago to allow the accused enough time to prepare for new pleas to the charges against them.

The trial started afresh following the passing of Judge Ramarumo Monama earlier this year.

16-year-old Julies, who had Down’s Syndrome, was shot allegedly by a police officer just metres from his home in Eldorado Park in 2020.

The three accused, police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo, are out on bail.

NPA on restart of Nathaniel Julies’ murder trial: