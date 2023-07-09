Police are investigating three counts of murder after three men, including a taxi owner were shot dead in Mohodi in Senwabarwana, Limpopo, yesterday.

Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says the motive of the attack is unknown.

He says the provincial Taxi Violence Investigation Unit is probing the incident.

“Preliminary investigations by Mokgwadi police reveal that three men were at a local food outlet when unknown suspects driving a white Audi opened fire on them and fled the scene. The victims are a local taxi owner and two other men and they were all declared dead on the scene. Their identities will be revealed in due cause.”