Probe launched following discovery of four bodies in Gqeberha

Eastern Cape police are investigating the circumstances behind the murder of four men whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds in G-West, Gqeberha, on Saturday night.

Police Spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa says the males are believed to be aged between 20-and-30-years-old.

Mawisa says no arrests have been made yet and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

She says, “Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have information that could assist the police to come forward.”

Mawisa says, “Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating team leader of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit (SVCU), Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole, on 082 457 2812 or the nearest police station or call SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”

-Reporting by Sisipho Ngcumbe