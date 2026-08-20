Probe finds structural deficiencies caused Ormonde building collapse

Investigations into the fatal building collapse in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, have found that the beams and columns supporting the affected slabs were not strong enough to carry the additional loads imposed during construction.

Nine construction workers died and six others were injured when part of the second floor collapsed earlier this year, trapping them beneath concrete debris.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson released the findings during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

“The investigation also raises concerns about whether the necessary construction work permits and appropriate health and safety appointments were in place. The investigators describe Ormonde as a disaster waiting to happen. That is a severe conclusion, ladies and gentlemen. But the technical, regulatory and professional evidence contained in the report explains why the investigators reached that conclusion.

“So, what do these four separate investigations tell us? When these four cases are considered together, several broader findings become clear. The first is that South Africa does not suffer from a complete absence of legislation governing construction. There is already an existing regulatory framework dealing with planning, building standards, occupational health and safety, professional regulation, municipal approvals and construction.”