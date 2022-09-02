Representatives of employers in private security companies have tabled a new wage offer that could avert the looming strike in the sector.

The 28 security unions representing half-a-million security guards say the new deal will only be disclosed once the workers have been consulted.

Last week, the unions announced plans to down tools on the 26th of September. The workers have been demanding a 16 percent wage increase or R900 across the board.

The Chief Negotiator for Organised Labour, Khumbulani Moyo says they will give feedback by the 12th of September.

“The employers finally realised that they needed to engage on a serious note and look at the demands that the workers had put forward. But we must say that it is much improved from what was initially tabled in the past three months which was far less than 5-percent in relation to the demands of the workers.”

