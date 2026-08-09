Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Prison warder arrested for alleged dagga possession and dealing

  • [FILE IMAGE]: Bags of dagga confiscated as exhibits.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

A 52-year-old prison warder is expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court after being arrested for allegedly possessing and dealing in dagga.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani says officers were called to the Sasolburg Correctional Centre on Saturday after receiving information about a prison warder allegedly involved in dealing in dagga.

Rani says police found the suspect in his Correctional Services uniform and seized 803 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R8,050.

The officer is facing charges of possession and dealing in dagga.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News