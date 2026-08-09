Prison warder arrested for alleged dagga possession and dealing

A 52-year-old prison warder is expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court after being arrested for allegedly possessing and dealing in dagga.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani says officers were called to the Sasolburg Correctional Centre on Saturday after receiving information about a prison warder allegedly involved in dealing in dagga.

Rani says police found the suspect in his Correctional Services uniform and seized 803 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R8,050.

The officer is facing charges of possession and dealing in dagga.