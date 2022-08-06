Princess Shamida Katz is expected to be inaugurated as the 1st Queen to the throne of Korana House in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

She is the eldest child of the Korana leader King Joshua Katz who died on March the 4th 2021.

He was the recognised leader of the Korana who fall under the Khoi Khoi.

The King was one of the signatories of the Christian African Union who assisted in returning the remains of Sara Baartman from France for re-burial in South Africa.

The Inauguration of his daughter is a historic event as Princess Shamieda will be the first to step into the male-dominant space.