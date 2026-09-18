Princess Faku tops ANC’s list of PR councillors for Buffalo City

The Regional Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Dr WB Rubusana region, in the Eastern Cape, Princess Faku, has topped the ANC’s list of Proportional Representation (PR) councillors for the Buffalo City Metro.

Faku is vying for another term as the Executive Mayor of the Buffalo City Metro, which is a stronghold of the party.

She looks set to return as mayor, should the party receive an outright majority after Local Government Elections (LGE).

The 44-year-old is among four candidates from the party who are contesting for the position, of whom two candidates did not make the list while another is number 33 on the list.

Currently, the ANC has 17 PR seats in the Metro council.

Faku says she is equal to the task at hand of running a financially sound municipality.

“What is important, we need to focus on the economy when we come back as Buffalo City. We need to make sure that we put more emphasis on infrastructure and also make sure that we hold the administration accountable. We must make sure that the relevant skills that are needed by the city, and those skills must be people who are working for this institution. We must all be aligned to one vision that wants to see a city that is hard at work.”

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