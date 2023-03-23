The ANC’s Princess Faku has been elected as the new mayor of the East London based Buffalo City Metro. Faku takes the mayoral chain from Xola Pakathi, who resigned on Monday. The provincial executive committee(PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) recalled Pakati two weeks ago citing poor audit outcomes, wasteful expenditure and failure to collect revenue during his tenure.

ANC’s decision to recall Buffalo City Metro mayor, Xola Pakati: Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast weighs in:

The Democratic Alliance (DA) nominated Susan Bentley for the mayoral position. But Faku easily won the election in the ANC controlled metro with 62 votes against the 22 for Bentley.

Faku takes over a municipality that is riddled with service delivery challenges and a problematic billing system. She has promised to hit the ground running.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opted not to vote.

“We didn’t vote cos we knew what will be the outcome because the ANC has the majority unlike in other metros,” says the EFF’s Mziyanda Hlekiso.

The DA’s Susan Bentley vowed to hold the new mayor accountable.

“We will hold her to account the things she promised; things like ensuring service delivery and fixing our roads. We will hold her accountable.”

A political analyst, Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, says Faku faces a huge task.

“Issues that come to mind and will be critical for that particular person will be issues of service delivery. Buffalo City has not had a good track record of getting things done in terms of promoting development for the majority, the need to focus on control measures of the municipality, things like municipal finance management act, municipal systems act and other acts which are meant to enhance accountability and transparency.”

Faku will announce her mayoral committee in due course.