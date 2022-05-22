Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) and current Deputy Mayor of the Buffalo City Metro, Princess Faku has been elected as the new regional chairperson of the Dr WB Rubusana region in the Eastern Cape.

Faku emerged uncontested during the region’s fourth elective conference after those who were vying for the position declined to contest.

The conference saw three women being elected to the top five. It also saw its Regional Secretary Antonio Carels being elected for a second term, also uncontested.

Dr WB Rubusana elective conference I Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast weighs in on the conference:

The 40-year-old Faku is the third woman to become a leader of a region out of the province’s seven regions.

She says she is well prepared for the task ahead.

“I am excited, I’m overwhelmed by the confidence the branches have given me. l promise to the branches and masses of the ANC that l will not disappoint them but l also represent a younger generation. l think l am the youngest chairperson of the African National Congress in the country and in the ANC and really it tells you the ANC is on its path to renewal,” says Faku.

ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana Region holding its elective conference in East London: