Prince Simakade Zulu, the eldest son of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, is expected to perform the ceremony of entering the kraal at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

Entering the kraal is one of the key rituals following the death of a Zulu monarch and also serves as the recognition of a successor.

Expert on Zulu cultural, Professor Sihawu Ngubane, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, explains the importance of the ceremony, describing it as sacred due to the belief that a King should hold power both in the natural and supernatural sense.

“We know that the King is connected to supernatural sovereignties so entering the kraal is to go and introduce the new heir to his forefathers so that he may get blessings,” says Ngubane.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is to perform the same ceremony a week later on the 20th of August.

Prince Simakade is a claimant to the disputed Zulu throne and his decision to perform the ceremony prior to Misuzulu is one that is considered to be provocative.

