A prince from the AmaZulu royal family says the eldest son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini – Prince Simakade – has been officially pronounced as the new monarch by some members of the royal family.

This after he performed the entering the kraal ceremony at the Enyokeni palace at Nongoma. The ritual was done privately.

Entering the kraal is one of key rituals following the death of an AmaZulu monarch and entails the recognition of a successor.

Government has recognised King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new monarch – a decision Prince Simakade’s legal team is preparing to challenge in court. Meanwhile, King Misuzulu is set to perform the same ceremony next Saturday.

Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu said they will recognize Prince Simakade as successor to the throne after they followed all protocols of appointing the king.

Prince Mandlakapheli has added that the royal family will now start preparing for the introduction of Prince Simakade to the AmaZulu nation as their king.

Prince Simakade Zulu to enter Kraal before King Misuzulu