Prince Simakade Zulu, the eldest son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini says he will work with members of the royal family to restore unity among their ranks.

Some members of the royal family recognized him as the new monarch after he performed the entering of the kraal ceremony at the Enyokeni royal palace at Nongoma at the weekend.

It is an important ceremony following the death of an AmaZulu monarch.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Entering the kraal ritual was done privately. It is one of key rituals following the death of a AmaZulu Monarch and the recognition of a successor. pic.twitter.com/wN3i31sUg0 — Fanele Mhlongo (@FaneleMhlongo1) August 14, 2022

Traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi earlier said it is illegal for Prince Simakade to perform the ritual since government already recognises King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the successor to the throne.

Prince Simakade made his first address after performing the entering the kraal ritual . . .

“I believe that I will be able to work together with them to build this Kingdom so that it can go back to normal. And will be able to put it where God wanted it to be. We are lost as the AmaZulu Nation. We have forgotten who we are.”

Expert on Zulu cultural, Professor Sihawu Ngubane, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, explains the importance of the ceremony, describing it as sacred due to the belief that a King should hold power both in the natural and supernatural sense.

“We know that the King is connected to supernatural sovereignties so entering the kraal is to go and introduce the new heir to his forefathers so that he may get blessings,” says Ngubane.

Prince Simakade is a claimant to the disputed Zulu throne and his decision to perform the ceremony prior to Misuzulu is one that is considered to be provocative.

President Ramaphosa recognises Misuzulu kaZwelithini as AmaZulu King: