Mayor of Zululand District Municipality Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup has a positive impact on the local economy. The Legacy Cup is held annually to honour Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his societal role in nation building.

This weekend three PSL outfits and eSwatini giants Mbabane Swallows are participating in this legacy trophy which attracts thousands to this area.

KwaZulu-Natal teams playing in the Dstv Premiership – Royal AM, AmaZulu and Richards Bay – will battle it out.

The games are also part of Buthelezi’s pre-birthday celebrations to be staged next month when he turns 95.

Mayor Buthelezi says, “The Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup is an outstanding event for the community of Zululand more importantly for the local economy. It has been a huge boost for all the businesses in and around Zululand , particularly Ulundi as all the PSL teams that are here and all the tourist have spent their money , have procured goods to ensure that all the local business men have a huge trade this weekend.”

Buthelezi says the tournament will also benefit young people as they have received coaching clinics by the Kaizer Chiefs legends leading up to the main event.

“The presence of the national giants from PSL such as we are seeing today AmaZulu Kaiser Chiefs legends and also eSwatini, Mbabane Swallow, is testimony to the leadership of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi but more importantly the scouts which are here are going g to identify local talent , expose local talent to the big league to ensure that even the youth of Zululand get an opportunity to showcase their skill.”

Business opportunities

Meanwhile hawkers selling different items at Ulundi stadium where the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup is being held are calling on the local municipality to assist in growing their businesses.

The hawkers have taken advantage of the sporting event as 10 000 spectators have converged at the stadium to watch their favourite teams battle it out.

Hawkers, Nozipho Ndwandwe says, “As emerging business people we are calling on Ulundi Municipality to support us. We need containers to be able to grow our businesses, as it is windy today, it is difficult to work, tents are blown away by wind. Today we are making more profit, I wish such events could be held monthly.”