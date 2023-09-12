The funeral service of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will now be held on Saturday. The service will take place at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It was earlier announced that the funeral would take place on Friday.

In a statement, the provincial government says this follows a decision by the Buthelezi family that made the initial date impractical.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has afforded Buthelezi a Special Official Category One funeral. The Presidency confirmed this earlier today.

The president has also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast at stations around the country from today until after the funeral.

The IFP founder died on Saturday at the age of 95.

In the video below, the Buthelezi family addresses the media on the funeral details:

The life and times of Buthelezi:

