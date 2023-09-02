Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been discharged from hospital. His family said in a statement that the IFP founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party will continue his recovery and recuperation outside of hospital.

Buthelezi was hospitalised after suffering complications following a procedure for back pain management in early July.

The elder statesmen turned 95 last week, but had to celebrate his birthday in hospital.

The family says he wasn’t able to immediately return to work while he was recovering.

The family also expressed appreciation to King Misuzulu, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe amongst others, for their support during this time.

They also thanked every South African for the prayers and well-wishes received.