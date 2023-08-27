The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has wished its founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a happy birthday as he turns 95-year-old on Sunday.

Buthelezi has been then hospital for weeks after he was admitted following back pain complications

In a statement released last week, Buthelezi’s family said he had made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team and was happy with the state of his health.

IFP Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini says Buthelezi’s dedication to the truth, integrity, and public service continues to inspire many.

“We are grateful for your life and health, which continue to improve. We remain in awe of your endless wisdom and measured ability to be the voice of reason. In honour of your 95th birthday, we wish to recommit ourselves to emulate your thoughtful and wise leadership. We will celebrate your birthday in the best way you have taught us by being dedicated to the service of others.”

Anglican Arch Bishop Thabo Makgoba says he hopes to visit former IFP Leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on his 95th birthday on Sunday.

Makgoba has paid a number of visits recently to the veteran IFP leader in a hospital in Durban

Shenge Sokolisa, Happy Birthday to our dearest parishioner, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a member of the Church Order of the Simon of Cyrene, the highest award that the Anglican Church of Southern Africa best owed on an laity for their work and influence in church and in society. As you turn 95, we want to say we are very proud of you and we thank God for your life. We thank God that you have used it to the honour and glory of God, and as you return from the hospital and go home, we pray that God will continue to strengthen you. I hope God willing and health permitting to be with you on Sunday as you celebrate this great milestone. And it has been such a joy to meet you from time to time in the hospital and to pray and reflect together. God Bless.”

Special prayers for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: