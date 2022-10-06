Four women charged with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the son of the late Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, will appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

The prince’s body was found at his Randburg home in 2020.

The four women allegedly drugged the 50-year-old prince with the intention of robbing him.

The accused had joined Zulu for drinks at a Randburg pub and later went to his home.

They are suspected of running a syndicate that drugs and robs people.

During their previous appearance, one of the suspects told the court that she had sexually entertained the Prince at his home and that she had suspected he was consuming drugs after noticing a white powder-like substance around his mouth.

The accused allegedly stole a microwave, television sets and cash, valued at an estimated R30 000 from Zulu’s apartment.

Zulu was born in 1970 to King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini. He completed his lower education at Mlokothwa High school and furthered his tertiary education at the Durban University of Technology and Mangosuthu University of Technology.

His death shocked the Zulu nation. As the eldest son to the King, Prince Lethukuthula was described as a pillar of strength to the Zulu royal family.

Prince Thulani Zulu, the Zulu Royal Household spokesperson said, “Prince Lethukuthula was a humble person, following his name and a man of good character, soft-spoken, very humble and respective and also respectful to others and we will miss him a lot and he was a pride of the family.”

Additional reporting by Sashin Naidoo.