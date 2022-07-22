Prince Harry has won a bid to challenge the UK government’s decision over his security arrangements. This means the Duke of Sussex can now have the decision that denied him police protection while in Britain reviewed.

Harry received the full police protection generally accorded to royal figures before he decided to step back from his royal duties and moved to the United States with his wife Meghan in 2020.

The UK Home Office – the ministry responsible for policing, immigration, and security, decided to cease police protection for Harry while in Britain, even if he covers the cost himself.

A British High Court judge granted permission for part of Harry’s claim for a judicial review of the decision.