Prince Harry has called on world leaders to urgently take bold steps to tackle climate change.

The Duke of Sussex was delivering his keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly to mark Nelson Mandela International Day.

Every year on Madiba’s birthday, South Africans and the world pay tribute to the former President, by using 67 minutes of their time to support a chosen charity or serve in their local community.

The 67 minutes symbolically represent the number of years in which Madiba fought for human rights and the abolition of apartheid.

Prince Harry has urged the leaders to draw on Mandela’s resilience as they deal with difficult issues.

VIDEO | Prince Harry delivers the keynote address at UN Mandela Day celebrations:

Earlier, Harry arrived at the UN accompanied by his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the United Nations General Assembly. Prince Harry due to address the Nelson Mandela UNGA commemorative event shortly, live on #SABCNEWS 404#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/NdmeJRwoAb — Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) July 18, 2022