AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the emergence of yet another contender for the throne is disappointing.

He was addressing the media at the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday, amid final preparations for King MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s pre-coronation ceremony.

Buthelezi was responding to questions about the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brothers announcing a third contender for the throne, Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini.

“If it was not so sad in so far as actually it really makes the Zulu nation a laughing stock. I think it will be laughable as I say to me. I cannot describe it as something funny because we can’t have two or three, in fact. It is unprecedented that the Zulu people ever had to have so many people who project themselves as candidates for the throne,” laments Buthelezi.

VIDEO: King Misuzulu – Prince Buthelezi addresses media on latest royal family succession

Battle over the throne

The battle over the throne intensifies. The royals remain divided over the person to take the throne, with one side backing Prince Simakade kaZwelithini. Prince Simakade is the eldest son of the late king. The faction held a similar ceremony last week where Prince Simakade was also introduced as the king.

AmaZulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi condemned the ceremony calling it illegal as king Misuzulu has already been enthroned.

Another faction led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of the late king, is also disputing the legitimacy of the king’s right to the throne citing political interference in his appointment.

Court case

Buthelezi has also acknowledged the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to grant AmaZulu Queen Sibongile Zulu leave to appeal a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling, dismissing her application to half of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate.

“In fact, I’ve just received a letter now from Advocate Madonsela, the senior counsel, who is defending us. We have not even discussed it which is as far as I contend it is something that will not fly because it asked for leave to appeal. So we will discuss the matter with the lawyers on the bases that they advise us to defend the case,” Buthelezi explains.

AmaZulu Queen Sibongile Zulu granted leave to appeal King Zwelithini’s estate: Mpumelelo Zikalala

King’s coronation

About 30 000 people are expected to attend the last sacred ritual of the Zulu Royal House at the weekend ahead of the King’s coronation.

The ceremony which is a customary rite to introduce the king to his ancestors is held at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

The 9th King of the Zulu Kingdom King Misuzulu was nominated and subsequently appointed at a meeting of the royal house. This, after the passing of his mother and regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

Queen Mantfombi was appointed regent by the late Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, the longest-serving AmaZulu king.

Photo Gallery: Preparations for King’s coronation

The ceremony at the weekend is a sacred ritual to introduce the king to his ancestors. It is seen as a significant step toward the coronation of the king. -Reporting by Bongani Gema