AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has told traditional leaders attending a meeting in uMhlathuze on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, that he is considering stepping down from his position as the Prime Minister.

He claims that recent disagreements with AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini have made it difficult for him to continue serving in this position.

Buthelezi called a meeting with Amakhosi for their guidance on a way forward.

“Plea to you, is to give me wisdom or advice, having experienced so much as having for so long to protect our land in our kingdom. I’m bewildered by the preset of Ingonyama Trust land being made vulnerable by our King, I find it very difficult to continue serving under these circumstances, where my legacy is being destroyed and when my advice is not taken. And I’m committed to serve his Majesty, but his Majesty is making it impossible for me to continue to serve under these circumstances.”

In an interview with SABC’s Ukhozi FM current affairs show on Wednesday, AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini dismissed reports of a fall out between him and Prince Buthelezi.