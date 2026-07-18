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Primrose Bogatsu, North West EFF deputy chaiperson dies

  • Deputy Chairperson, Primrose Bogatsu,
  • Image Credits :
  • X:EffNorthwest
SABC News

The North West Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy chairperson, Primrose Bogatsu, has died. 

The party says Bogatsu, who is also a member of the provincial legislature, died yesterday after an illness.

 EFF provincial secretary Papiki Babuile says several memorial services will be held in her honour before burial next Sunday. 

Babuile says, “We will be holding a memorial service to pay our respects and celebrate the life of our leader this coming Wednesday in Mafikeng, and another memorial service will be held in Rustenburg. The legislature has organised a memorial service on Wednesday morning in the legislature chamber. We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family and the EFF family at large.”

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