The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley has been announced by the Nelson Mandela Foundation as the keynote speaker for this year’s Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture. The lecture will be held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mottley follows in the footsteps of former ICC Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and former US President, Barack Obama who have all delivered the prestigious lecture in the past.

Mia Mottley was recently crowned a Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environmental Programme for her work in raising the alarm on the crisis climate change poses on developing states.

Getting to know Miya Mottley who will deliver the 20th Mandela Lecture: Sherwin Bryce-Pease:

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the impact of her work became significant following the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The lecture will take place in November this year.

Sello Hatang, Premier Zikalala reflect on Mia Mottley as Mandela lecture keynote speaker: