The Ezemvelo Kwa-Zulu Natal Wildlife has taken a decision to put down a pride of six lions after they had escaped from the Hluhluwe Game reserve and allegedly killing livestock from the surrounding communities.

Residents staged several community protests that resulted in them cutting the fence and staging a sit-in inside the Hluhluwe game reserve.

Community member, Smilo Khanyile however believes that more lions are still on the prowl because there is no certainty as to how many lions had escaped.

Khanyile explains, “We saw the dead ones they showed us, but the question is how many of these lions are still running freely out there. We say this because within the pride that escaped – we were told that only one had a tracking device and that to us is a problem because there could still be more lions out there.”

Ezemvelo’s spokesperson, Musa Mntambo says the six lions had killed six cows before being euthanized, however Mtambo also warned that the figure may rise as some community members still have to take stock of their cows.

“Most of them had been recently living in fear for their lives which made them even scared of venturing to the area they use as pastures for their livestock. The community’s anger was rising as it was feared that the lions had lost fear of human beings. Several community members had alleged that they had come into contact with these lions and instead of lions running away which is their normal behaviour, they walked straight towards them forcing them to retreat.” Mtambo adds.