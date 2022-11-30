Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri’s message to his players on the eve of their daunting World Cup Group D match against world champions France is that ‘nothing is impossible’.

Tunisia needs nothing short of a win to stand a chance to progress to the last 16, as well as the result from the Australia and Denmark match to fall in their favour.

“There is nothing impossible in the world of football.

“We still have hope, we are still alive in the group and aware of our responsibility… we have the faith and the motivation to achieve a positive result.

“The most important thing is to play the last game with honour and a high spirit… no matter what the result will be, we’ll accept it.”

Tunisia sit bottom of the group alongside Denmark on one point, with Australia second, two points ahead, while already qualified France hold the top spot with six points following consecutive wins.

France might rest other players

The defending champions advanced to the last 16 after a 4-1 win against Australia and a 2-1 victory over Denmark. Only an improbable combination of results would prevent them from sealing top spot in Group D.

The coach is expected to change at least half of the side who started against Denmark, with Steve Mandanda likely to deputise for Hugo Lloris in goal and Kingsley Coman taking over from Ousmane Dembele in the forward line.

The big question mark is whether Kylian Mbappe, who is chasing records in Qatar after scoring three goals and four in the 2018 World Cup, will be given a rest he might not want.

“Physically he is very good, why not rest him, but apparently the problem is his ego, because his ego means he should play, what do you know? Does he want to play? You don’t know but I know,” Deschamps said.

France however, will not take things lightly at the Education Stadium.

Australia face Denmark in the other remaining Group D game.