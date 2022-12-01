Morocco will play to win against eliminated Canada in their final World Cup Group F match on Thursday to fly the African flag at the tournament even though a draw would be enough to send them through, coach Walid Regragui said.

The north Africans are seeking to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in nearly four decades.

Regragui said in a conference on Wednesday, “It will be like playing a final, Canada have nothing to lose. They are already out and it is up to them to hold their heads high. We also have a lot to get out of the game and a lot to lose.’’

After snatching a goalless draw against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Morocco sealed their first World Cup win in 24 years with a 2-0 victory over Belgium on Sunday.

Thursday’s opponents, Canada, are already out of the tournament after losing their two first games but will want to leave on a high and record a first ever World Cup victory.

A win or draw would make sure Morocco advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

If Canada prevail, Morocco will need Belgium to beat Croatia in the other Group F match, with the goal difference determining if they or Croatia advance.

“What we wanted is to be ambassadors of our own destiny and not rely on other results,” the coach said.

Their victory over Belgium sparked euphoria among players, wild celebrations among fans and even riots in Brussels.

Regragui called on Morocco fans in Europe to celebrate the result with respect for the country they live in.

“I think is very difficult to see people doing that. They need to respect the country they were born in and where they live,” he said