Croatia play Canada in the World Cup in Doha on Sunday.

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1800 local

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 45,857

Odds:

Croatia win: 11/10

Canada win: 12/5

Draw: 5/2

Key stats:

* Croatia reached the semi-finals in their debut at the World Cup finals in 1998. They featured in the final at the last edition of the tournament in 2018 but fell to France 4-2.

* Canada have never scored at a men’s World Cup. In their first appearance at the finals in 1986, they crashed out at the group stage both goalless and scoreless.

* To reach the 2018 final, Croatia were the first team at a World Cup to come from behind in three successive knockout round matches.

* Canada topped the CONCACAF qualifying table, scoring more and conceding fewer goals than any other team.

Previous meetings:

* The team have not met previously.