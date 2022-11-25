After earning a crucial point in their opening World Cup match against the United States, Wales return to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday knowing that a win over Iran would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout stages.

Wales drew 1-1 with the United States on Monday in their first World Cup game for 64 years after captain Gareth Bale rescued the team with a late penalty.

The Welsh are tied for second place with the United States in Group B on one point, with England leading the group with three points after thrashing bottom-placed Iran 6-2 in the opening match.

Wales’ draw was a result of a change of tactics by coach Rob Page at halftime as he introduced target man Kieffer Moore, who changed the game and brought them back into the contest after they trailed in the first half.

Wales should face a tough challenge against Iran, whose Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz will expect a turn around from his players after they limped through a heavy defeat.

Wales have faced Iran only once, beating them 1-0 in a friendly in 1978.

Queiroz will be sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he was substituted early on in their opener against England after suffering a nose injury. He wore a protective mask during training.

Iran are also dealing with issues off the field.

Fans have accused the squad of siding with a state crackdown on the unrest in Iran during which activists say more than 400 people have been killed.

But the players chose not to sing their country’s anthem before their match against England in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.