Crime needs to be fought within the police and not communities. This is according to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, who was speaking today at the funeral of the party’s former regional chair and councillor in Ekhuruleni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Koketso Mojatua was killed in an alleged car hijacking last weekend.

♦️In Pictures♦️ CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing at the funeral of Fighter Koketso Mojatau A vanguard party is a political party that, according to Leninist theory, is tasked with leading and organising the working class in the struggle for socialist revolution and that is what… pic.twitter.com/awTALPNez8 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2023

Malema says the prevalence of crime in the country is rooted in corrupt generals within the South African Police Service who work together with criminals. He says the authority of the state needs to be asserted with criminals who point a gun at a police officer.

“We must go and check the gun that took the life of our own. I can tell you; you will trace it back to law enforcement because that is what the law enforcement does, it is in cahoots with criminals.”

Funeral Service Of Fighter Koketso Mojatau. https://t.co/oWhDONNV9p — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2023