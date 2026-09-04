Pretorius youngest South African to score T20 international century

Twenty-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius has become the youngest South African to score a T20 International century.

The opening batter followed up his 94 against Zimbabwe earlier this week with an innings of 101 off 53 balls in the Proteas’ 11-run victory over Namibia in the Tri Series in Windoek. He hit five fours and eight sixes.

Pretorius and Connor Esterhuizen, who made 88 off 40 deliveries, put on 156 in 11 and a half overs as the Proteas, who were into bat, posted 228 for four.

The visitors then restricted their hosts to 217 for three in a high scoring match.

With the victory, the Proteas secured their spot in Sunday’s final against Zimbabwe.