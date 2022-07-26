The Pretoria High Court has dismissed an urgent application by Prince Mbonisi Zulu to stop the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new AmaZulu monarch.

Prince Mbonisi, brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, filed the application with 13 other members of the Zulu royal family to oppose Misuzulu being king.

The urgent application was pending a review application challenging the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to recognise Misuzulu as king.

Judge Noluntu Bam struck the matter off the roll with costs.

Prince Mbonisi and the other 13 members of the royal family brought this application, arguing that they believe the coronation is scheduled for the 13th of August. They argued that court processes regarding the appointment of a new monarch must be completed before the coronation can take place.

The court dismissed the application on grounds that the matter is not urgent. This is the second time that Prince Mbonisi failed in a court bid to halt a supposed coronation.

Dr VVO Mkhize on the process of the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini