The Pretoria District Court has sentenced two police constables to four years imprisonment, after being convicted of corruption.

Puleng Seshoka and Zakhele Mtsheni were arrested after extorting R 1000 from a motorist at Centurion Mall in 2019.

The two constables approached the complainant at the mall, telling him that his car looked suspicious and demanded to search it. When they realised that the license disk had expired, they gave the complainant options to choose between them following him to the police station and paying R 5000 bail, or giving them R 1000.

National Prosecuting Authority Regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana welcomes the sentence.

“The Pretoria District Court sentenced two police constables from the South African Police Service for corruption worth R1000. The two demanded R1000 from the man for him not paying R5000 bail. The state asked the court to impose a sentence that will send a strong message that this will not be tolerated especially in a country where police officers are accused of corruption and not conducting their duties. The NPA welcomes the sentence.”