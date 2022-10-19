The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s appeal application, challenging an earlier ruling for him to pay back the pension payout he received from the power utility.

Eskom has, meanwhile, secured a High Court order to force Molefe to pay back the R9.9 million pension payout, plus interest.

Molefe was paid the money in 2016 when he resigned from the power utility.

In January 2018, the court made a ruling that the money paid to Molefe was patently unlawful.

Eskom paid the pension fund approximately R30 million to boost Molefe’s early retirement pension payout.