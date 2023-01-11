The case of two men who assaulted Pretoria lawyer, Thato Lepinka, in what is suspected to have been a racial attack, has been postponed to the 26th of this month for trial.

Karel Prinsloo and Johannes Stassen appeared briefly at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court this morning. They allegedly assaulted Lepinka and damaged his vehicle at the Willoway Shopping Centre in Garsfontein, Pretoria, last month.

The accused face three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

“30-year-old Thato Lepinka was allegedly attacked while he was in his car after watching a soccer match at a restaurant at the Willoway Shopping Centre. In a video which went viral on social media, a man can be heard swearing and uttering racial slurs in Afrikaans while the victim pleads for mercy. The courtroom was packed to capacity with members of political parties and civil organisations in support of Lepinka. They have called for an end to racism and a suitable punishment for the perpetrators. Though the family would not speak to the media today, those in court say they are still aggrieved by the incident. The suspects are currently out on bail and are expected back in court on the 26th of this month.”

On the 4th of January 2023,the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted Karel David Prinsloo and Johannes Nicholas Stassen bail of R8 000 each: