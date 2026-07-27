Pressure forced Johnson to step down: DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the resignation of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Head, Adv Andrea Johnson, could be attributed to public pressure.

Ramaphosa has accepted Johnson’s resignation, who has asked to waive her three-month notice period to step down within 24 hours.

Her resignation comes amid growing scrutiny following her testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week.

Johnson will return to the commission in Pretoria on Monday morning.

The DA’s Chief Whip, Glynnis Breytenbach, says, “I think it’s a direct fallout from that scrutiny. I think Ms Johnson has been feeling a huge amount of pressure in the last couple of months, more particularly since her appearance at the Ad Hoc Committee and the scrutiny that has now been directed to Idac and the case selection, and I think the fact that she was rushed to hospital the day that she was required to testify, sort of demonstrates that the pressure is just too much.”

PODCAST | Interview with Breytenbach on SAFM’s Firt Take programme:

INDEPENDENT ADVISORY PANEL

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is calling for the appointment of an independent advisory panel to oversee the selection of the next Idac head.

The council maintains that the appointment of the next head of the crime-fighting body should not be left solely to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Casac Director Lawson Naidoo says Johnson’s resignation comes as no surprise.

Naidoo says, “Her position quite clearly had become totally untenable. There’s no way that she could have continued as the head of the leading anti-corruption agency in the country, given all of the allegations that have been levelled against her, and she has to face the consequences for all that conduct, and due process must be followed.”

“Now, whilst I think it would be premature to pre-judge those issues, we’ve got to wait for due process, and she must face the consequences of her actions in that regard,” she adds.