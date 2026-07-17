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Presidents Ramaphosa, Nandi-Ndaitwah lead 4th SA-Namibia Binational

  • FILE | President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah shake hands at a bilateral meeting.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Buhle Sibanyoni

President Cyril Ramaphosa will co-chair the fourth Session of the South Africa–Namibia Bi-National Commission with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Pretoria on Friday.

The Session underscores the strong strategic partnership between South Africa and Namibia, and their shared commitment to deepening cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

The Presidency says Namibia is one of South Africa’s strategic partners, with bilateral relations conducted through the Bi-National Commission.

The two countries maintain strong bilateral relations based on a shared history of solidarity during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

The BNC will include the SA-Namibia Business Forum under rthe theme, “Driving Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Sustainable Growth Through Strategic South Africa–Namibia Partnerships.”

The Session will also allow government, and business representatives discuss efforts to bolster trade and investment.

Namibia’s political stability and close ties with South Africa position it as a key strategic partner within SADC, the African Union, and globally.

Video| President Ramaphosa to co-chair SA-Namibia Binational – Sophie Mokoena

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