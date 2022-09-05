President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is continuing with its economic recovery programme.

In his letter to the nation, Ramaphosa says the recent growth in employment figures should encourage all sectors to implement the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to help unlock investment and growth.

With the South African economy having returned to pre-pandemic levels in June this year, Ramaphosa says the government will continue its recovery programme focusing on mass public employment, economic reform and infrastructure development.

While our economy takes time to recover and our reform programme is implemented, we will continue to pursue a range of complementary interventions to support job creation.

Electricity generation

He says legislation to remove the licensing threshold for electricity generation facilities aimed at encouraging new generation capacity to the grid represents a major milestone towards economic growth and attracting investment.

Social partners

Ramaphosa has urged all social partners to work more closely and with greater urgency to achieve faster growth and create more jobs.

In the continued delivery of the commitment to fight corruption, President Ramaphosa's administration will build & resource institutions to help better prevent corruption in future.