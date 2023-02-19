President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Peter Cyril Jones, a liberation activist and leader of the Black People’s Convention. Jones passed away last week, at his home in the Western Cape, at the age of 72.

He is known to be the last black person to see Black Consciousness Movement founding father Steve Biko alive.

Jones served the liberation struggle as the Vice President of the Azanian People’s Organisation.

The President says Jones was a selfless and resolute liberation leader, a Black Consciousness Stalwart who put up a good fight against racial oppression.