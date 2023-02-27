The leadership style of President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under the spotlight. The President has been accused of taking time when it comes to decision-making.

To date, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) still has no board, while many South Africans are waiting for the President to reshuffle his cabinet.

Despite this, experts believe even though the President had a tough first term he can still use the second term to redeem himself.

“We are, at our most essential, a nation defined by hope and resilience. It was hope that sustained our struggle for freedom, and it is hoped that swells our sails as we steer our country out of turbulent waters to calmer seas. Even in these trying times, it is hoped that sustains us and fuels our determination to overcome even the greatest of difficulties,” an expert says.

This comes as South Africa continues to bear the brunt of the high cost of living, high levels of unemployment and the continuous energy crisis.

This year’s State of the Nation Address comes at a time when many are facing crisis and looking for the President to act.

VIDEO: State of the nation post-SONA and Budget with Mzwandile Mbeje

At the governing party’ party’ 55th conference in December last year, the incumbent President Ramaphosa came out victorious. This meant if the African National Congress (ANC) emerges victorious come to the general election next year, he will be set for a second term.

Recently, President Ramaphosa has drawn criticism for taking his time to react. But unlike before, as the government continues its work, some people are now questioning his leadership in light of the message of hope he delivered during the State of the Nation Address.

“I like his leadership style and I was, and I was really confident when he came on top power and we were all hoping that he was going to make a huge difference,” a resident says.

“I am not happy with it,” a concerned resident explains.

Weighing in, leadership expert Professor Mazwe Majola says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first term was not impressive, but he still has a chance to redeem himself and cement his legacy. “You know, now he got a golden opportunity,” says Majola.

Prof Majola Argues that as much as his term was met with challenges like the coronavirus pandemic, the outstanding leader shows himself during testing times.

And another long-awaited act on the cards looming. The much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of the SABC board. But the analyst attributes this to his consultative approach.

South Africans wait as he prepares to make changes to executives.

President Ramaphosa’s meeting with ANC top officials: Samkele Maseko