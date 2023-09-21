President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a working visit to the United States. He led the country’s delegation in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Ramaphosa has described South Africa’s participation at the world body as progressive. He’s also advocated for the reform of the UN Security Council.

The President has emphasised the country’s backing of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s call for $500 billion to fulfill the UN’s global sustainable development goals.

Ramaphosa has joined the UN boss in advocating for the strengthening and reform of the international financial architecture. He says developing countries must participate equally and meaningfully in the decision making of international economic world order.

He further stresses the importance of financing climate action while acknowledging every country’s right to pursue its unique development path.

Meanwhile, the President has welcomed the decision to host AGOA forum in South Africa next month.

The South African President held a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Zimbabwe, Ukraine, Turkey and other countries.

United Nations General Assembly: