Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Willem Faber says the party believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration were aware of the alleged sale of weapons to Russia.

Calls are mounting for the removal of the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, following his allegations that a Russian ship, Lady R, had been loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town last year. Brigety has since apologised.

Faber says, ” I can tell you now that they knew and if you are the commander in chief of a country like Ramaphosa, it is obvious Ramaphosa knew by that time about what was going on and the questions that he was asked, and that he told to the country. We knew it would have a negative effect on the SA economy towards the West, were just never answered.”

US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, addressed the media in Pretoria: