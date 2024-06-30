President Ramaphosa unveils GNU: 32 ministers, 43 deputy ministers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new executive cabinet. The new cabinet, composed under the National Government of Unity (GNU) consists of a total of 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers.

The ANC failed to secure an outright majority in the May 29th general elections, prompting it to seek alliances with other political parties to form a GNU.

The GNU includes the ANC, IFP, Good Party, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, Pan African Congress of Azania, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, and United African Transformation, among others.

President Ramaphosa noted that it was not feasible to reduce the number of portfolios in his cabinet, resulting in some ministries now having two deputy ministers.

He has appointed Senzo Mchunu as the new Police Minister to replace the outgoing Bheki Cele. Mchunu will be joining a much-expanded cabinet with two deputy ministers – Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.

President Ramaphosa says his new inclusive cabinet will focus on building the nation.

“Through our discussions, we have been able to build consensus on the tasks of government. We have shown that there are no problems that are too difficult or too intractable that they cannot be solved through dialogue.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new post-election multi-party National Executive:

SA cabinet by SABC Digital News