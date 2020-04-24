The President will commence his programme at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where he will do a walkabout of a hall demarcated as a quarantine or isolation facility for patients.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday be visiting sites identified as COVID-19 facilities in the Gauteng Province.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Premier David Makhura.

The President will then proceed to the Johannesburg Central Food Bank in Booysens, which is also used to assist communities in need of food parcels during the coronavirus outbreak.

Government routinely uses food banks across the country to provide social relief to communities.

Currently, this service has been intensified as part of the national response to COVID-19.

The programme of the President will his conclude his site visit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, one of the hospitals designated to manage COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa announced that as from the first of May, the national coronavirus alert level will be lowered from level 5 to level 4.

This means that some activity will be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions to limit transmission.

Inter-provincial travel will still be prohibited, but the sale of additional items including cigarettes will be allowed, certain industries will reopen, and exercise will be allowed under strict conditions.