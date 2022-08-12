President Cyril Ramaphosa will be tabling a report at the 42nd Ordinary Southern African Development Community Summit as the outgoing chair of SADC Organ on Politics, Security and Defence.

The summit of Heads of State and Government will be held next week Wednesday in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

International Relations and Corporation Minister, Naledi Pandor says the report is on issues related to SADC Organ on Politics, Security and Defence.

“We are going to report on progress that has been made with respect to the promised deployment as well as a provision of support to our personnel from the various SADC countries as well as Rwanda Bilateral partnership that they have with Mozambique. They have been working closely with our SADC forces. Those terror groups continue to operate in the area and are harming communities and now we must look at what more could be done.”

Pandor says the issue of instability in the DRC will be discussed at the summit. The M23 rebels have recently launched attacks in the Eastern part of the DRC.

This has again led to fears of security and political instability in the Great Lakes region.

Pandor says South Africa is monitoring the latest developments in the DRC.

“We have SADC soldiers deployed in the eastern part of the DRC and clearly, we want to know what is going on. We are concerned about these reports about Rwanda and this M23 group because M23 is obviously a great threat to our own deployment.”

In his opening remarks in the last summit, President Ramaphosa reflected on the SADC mission in Mozambique: