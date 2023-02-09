The Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says President Cyril Ramaphosa will use the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to outline the government’s plans to tackle the energy crisis.

President Ramaphosa will deliver his SONA shortly amid a crippling electricity crisis, high unemployment and the rising cost of living.

“In as far as the energy is concerned, we want it to go yesterday … A strong proposal is a year the worst is 12/18 months but we want load shedding to go. It is something South Africans do not deserve and they do not need to be exposed to. We are doing everything,” Gungubele elaborates.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele

‘End load shedding immediately’

Earlier the City of Tshwane’s Executive Mayor Randall Williams appealed to President Ramaphosa to use his SONA to outline a plan to end load shedding immediately.

He said load shedding also disrupts the water supply and the city doesn’t have the necessary amount of water for its residents.

‘I hope after 15 years the president finally has solutions that he can implement immediately to stop load shedding. Because it’s got a disastrous effect on people’s lives and especially the way we want to run the city. Substations were not made to be switched on and off so we have got a problem with damaged infrastructure and we can’t provide electricity to our residents and now we have water problems. So I hope the president will announce a plan that he will be able to implement immediately.”

Expectations from Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams: Patricia Visagie