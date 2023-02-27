President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni this week. The two leaders will discuss trade and political relations between the two countries as well as peace and security in Africa.

Senior Presidential Advisor, Special Duties in the Office of the Ugandan President, Odrek Rwabwogo, says it is important for the two countries to work together.

He spoke to SABC International News Editor Sophie Mokoena on a range of issues.

SA-Uganda | President Ramaphosa to host President Museveni: Odrek Rwabwogo

Meanwhile, MTN Vice President Southern and East Africa, Yolanda Cuba says the Uganda-South Africa business forum was a success. Cuba says MTN is one of the biggest taxpayers in Uganda.

“We actually operate a the behest of the pleasures of the host countries and therefore it is important to comply with their own laws and what we are trying to do to the best of our efforts is to ensure that where there are bottlenecks to do business in their country we try and facilitate conversation and discussions to make it more seamless. Of course, there are challenges. We’re still expecting a little more spectrum and so on.”